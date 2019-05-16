Senator Bob Dole honored with colonel promotion for WWII service

WASHINGTON — Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole was honored at a ceremony promoting him to the rank of colonel for his service during WWII.

Last month, President Trump signed legislation for the honorary promotion of Dole, 95, from captain to colonel in the U.S. Army.

Dole was an infantry lieutenant in 1945 when he was wounded by German machine gun fire, which left him with limited mobility in his right arm.

The ceremony, which was held at the WWII memorial in Washington D.C., was attended by congressional representatives from Kansas, as well as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

For his part, Dole sent out a tweet thanking the U.S. Army and the men and women serving in the armed forces.

I became a “full bird colonel” today at the WWII Memorial. A special thanks to the U.S. Army. God bless our men and women in uniform. pic.twitter.com/STicedutPs — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) May 16, 2019