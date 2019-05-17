3-year-old KC boy dies after getting hold of unsecured gun, unintentionally shooting himself

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 3-year-old has died Friday from an unintentional shooting at a south Kansas City apartment complex.

Police were called just after 12:30 p.m. to an apartment on Calico Drive, which is off Red Bridge Road, for a reported shooting.

While officers were on their way, dispatch told them a 3-year-old had been unintentionally shot, and the boy’s mother had taken him to a local hospital.

The little boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police at the scene talked to a man, and officers at the hospital talked to the mother.

Officers said their initial investigation has determined the two were at the home with the 3-year-old and a 2-month-old. Somehow, police said, the 3-year-old got hold of an unsecured firearm and unintentionally shot himself.

Police said they are still investigating.

