4.4 magnitude earthquake in northern Oklahoma felt in many parts of Kansas

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Friday afternoon near Medford, Oklahoma.
The agency says the shake happened at 3:33 p.m., and many throughout parts of Kansas are reporting they felt the quake. Even some people in Kansas City are saying they felt a small shake.
Medford is just under 2 hours north of Oklahoma City and a little less than an hour and a half south of Wichita.
No damage has been reported at this time, according to FOX4’s sister station KFOR.