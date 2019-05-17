4.4 magnitude earthquake in northern Oklahoma felt in many parts of Kansas

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Friday afternoon near Medford, Oklahoma.

The agency says the shake happened at 3:33 p.m., and many throughout parts of Kansas are reporting they felt the quake. Even some people in Kansas City are saying they felt a small shake.

Medford is just under 2 hours north of Oklahoma City and a little less than an hour and a half south of Wichita.

No damage has been reported at this time, according to FOX4’s sister station KFOR.

4.4 magnitude earthquake at 3:33 pm was centered 15 km SSE of Medford, Oklahoma. This earthquake was felt across Wichita. #kswx pic.twitter.com/WoPNMRjvmo — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) May 17, 2019

Just my desk shaking or did Kansas City experience a little #earthquake? pic.twitter.com/s13rwyKTTw — Elizabeth Alex (@ElizabethMAlex) May 17, 2019