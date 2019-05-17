4.4 magnitude earthquake in northern Oklahoma felt in many parts of Kansas

Posted 4:24 pm, May 17, 2019, by

According to the United States Geological Survey, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred Friday afternoon near Medford, Oklahoma.

The agency says the shake happened at 3:33 p.m., and many throughout parts of Kansas are reporting they felt the quake. Even some people in Kansas City are saying they felt a small shake.

Medford is just under 2 hours north of Oklahoma City and a little less than an hour and a half south of Wichita.

No damage has been reported at this time, according to FOX4’s sister station KFOR.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.