At least one suffers life-threatening injuries in I-435 crash involving a motorcycle

Posted 3:13 pm, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, May 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Officials said the crash happened on Interstate 435 near Truman Road in Kansas City.

Police told FOX4 that someone involved in the crash had life-threatening injuries, but they couldn’t provide any further details about who was injured or how many people were involved.

Drivers should expect delays. Just before 3 p.m., MoDOT said the backup on southbound I-435 was a mile long. Later, MoDOT said the backup was all the way to the Missouri River.

Officials have not said when they expect the lanes to reopen.

