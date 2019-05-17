At least one suffers life-threatening injuries in I-435 crash involving a motorcycle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.
Officials said the crash happened on Interstate 435 near Truman Road in Kansas City.
Police told FOX4 that someone involved in the crash had life-threatening injuries, but they couldn’t provide any further details about who was injured or how many people were involved.
Drivers should expect delays. Just before 3 p.m., MoDOT said the backup on southbound I-435 was a mile long. Later, MoDOT said the backup was all the way to the Missouri River.
Officials have not said when they expect the lanes to reopen.
39.099727 -94.578567