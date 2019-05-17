It’s all about racing for the money in Charlotte this week

CHARLOTTE, NC – It is one of the most anticipated races of the season, the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race. This is a race for no points, no automatic entry into the playoffs, no second place. This is all about the payoff. Every driver will be racing for $1 Million dollars.

Not just any driver can get into the All-Star Race. To qualify you must have a win in 2018 or 2019, past All-Star Race winner or a past Monster Energy NASCAR Cup champion. Also the stage winners from the Monster Energy Open and winner of the fan vote will have a spot in the race.

Jimmie Johnson leads all drivers with 4 All-Star Race wins. Johnson and the 48 team will be one watch on Saturday night in Charlotte. The recent resurgence of Hendrick Motorsports over the last few weeks is a good sign for the seven time cup champion. It also doesn’t hurt that the team has a total of nine All-Star wins.

Kevin Harvick has two All-Star race wins and just so happens to be the defending champion. Last year Harvick won the first stage and held off a hard charging Daniel Suarez to pick up the big pay day. Harvick is still looking for his first win of 2019 and the non-points All-Star race just may be the cure for what ails his team.

Expect the unexpected, there will be damaged cars, raised tempers and tremendous racing action under the lights at Charlotte on Saturday night.