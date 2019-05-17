KC father’s movement working to gets local dads involved in their kids’ lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A metro father who lost his son to violence is now turning his pain into purpose.

Bishop Frank Douglas started the Heart of the Farther Initiative in honor of his son.

"He was a great father and a doting daddy," Douglas said.

Since Cameron Douglas's death, his father has become a resource for other families by starting the initiative. The movement encourages fathers to be actively involved in the children's lives.

"Do your job. What you don't know, you need to learn. And learn it now because if your child is a year old, you will be thanked or blamed 18 years later for your leadership," Douglas said.

He said it's never too late to show up as a better father.

"If you are just coming out of prison or off an addiction, you can be a better father than you have been," Douglas said.

As a church pastor for more than 25 years and an active part of the organization AdHoc Group Against Crime, Douglas wants to eventually reach businesses and talk to men at area colleges and universities.

"Understanding that it is not celebrities that should be your hero but your parents. So it is a shifting that happens in your life," Douglas said.

He also plans to host "Project Resilience" at the end of the year for families impacted by homicide.

If you would like to learn more about the movement, the third strategic planning session takes place this Saturday at Beth Judah Ministries. The meeting starts at 2 p.m.

