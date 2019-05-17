New sky sculpture ‘Reflecting Motion’ takes flight at Union Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A mesmerizing new sky net sculpture is now on display at Kansas City's Union Station.

The display called “Reflecting Motion" was created by artist Patrick Shearn.

The silver form spills over the architecture of Union Station, the largest piece sprawling over the Haverty Family Yards, a green space just outside Science City.

The artwork appears to float in midair, offering a spectacular shimmering display of contemporary art innovation to visitors. It's composed of nearly 79,000 metallic streamers, hand knotted to cables.

In collaboration with Quixotic, an opening event is planned for Saturday, May 18. Some tickets to the event are still available.

The display will begin its summer-long residency Sunday, May 19. It will remain through Labor Day, and is free on weekends. During the week, the sky sculpture is part of admission to Science City.

