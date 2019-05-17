Raytown police investigating after man found shot outside burning house

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Authorities are investigating after a wounded man was found outside a burning Raytown home.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the home in the 6700 block of Harvard around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and applied tourniquets to the man. The release says he was conscious when he was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t known.

Fire crews also were called to the home to battle the blaze. Police didn’t immediately release any suspect information.

