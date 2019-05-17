Two KC police officers, three other people injured in crash near 35th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two KC police officers and three other people were injured in a crash Friday night near 35th and Prospect.

Officials said the crash involved a police cruiser and another vehicle and happened around 9:35 p.m.

Both officers are expected to be OK. There were three people in the other vehicle involved. They were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said one of the vehicles ran a red light, but they aren’t sure which one yet. They’re going to go back and look at intersection video to determine what happened.