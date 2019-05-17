Two KC police officers, three other people injured in crash near 35th and Prospect

Posted 10:11 pm, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:05PM, May 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two KC police officers and three other people were injured in a crash Friday night near 35th and Prospect.

Officials said the crash involved a police cruiser and another vehicle and happened around 9:35 p.m.

Both officers are expected to be OK. There were three people in the other vehicle involved. They were all taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said one of the vehicles ran a red light, but they aren’t sure which one yet. They’re going to go back and look at intersection video to determine what happened.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.