Two shot, one killed in Kansas City’s Old Northeast neighborhood

Posted 6:18 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47AM, May 17, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a double shooting in Kansas City's Old Northeast neighborhood on Friday. Officers went to the crime scene near Askew and Morrell just after 3 a.m. when sources say the woman called 911 to report a group of teens shooting at her and her husband.

When police arrived, they found the 53-year-old man dead and took the 51-year-old woman to a hospital with critical injuries. The investigation is still in its early stages and there are no details about a suspect or suspects yet. Investigators do say the shooting happened in the street and not in a house.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will provide more details as they're released.

 

