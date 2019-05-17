Zip Trip: FOX4 travels to the town voted best day trip in KC 15 years in a row–Weston

WESTON, Mo. — The sign welcoming you to town says it all: historic.

Lewis & Clark first passed by in 1804, but Weston wasn’t officially founded until 1837.

Weston eventually became a popular commercial river port on the Missouri River, and in the years before the Civil War, it was the largest American city west of St Louis.

Today, more than 1,700 call Weston home.

“We’ve kind of stopped in time in some ways and it’s really hard to get that back, so super special place, ” co-owner of O’Malley’s Pub, Michael Coakley, said.

Weston has been voted the best day trip in the KC metro for 15 years by Ingram’s Magazine. But there’s plenty to keep you in town for more than a day.

You can hike at Weston Bend State Park, ski or tube in the winter months at Snow Creek, and you can check out a number of locally-owned restaurants and stores, most of which are located along historic Main Street.

“There’s always something fun going on,” Jordan Germano said. “It’s just a great place to be”

Chaz Judy from Pirtle Winery added, “We want to give people a good time and when you drive through our town you’ll see people waving at each other, I’ll wave at you. It’s like, ‘Hi stranger, welcome!’”

Four places you have to stop at during your visit to Weston

Holladay Distillery Red Barn Farm Green Dirt Farm O’Malley’s Pub