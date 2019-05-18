51-year-old man killed in early morning shooting near Askew & Morrell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 51-year-old man has died and another person was injured following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Askew and Morrell. When they arrived the found two shooting victims.

Police said 51-year-old Charles Cecil was pronounced dead at the scene. A 53-year-old woman who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred outside along the sidewalk, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS(8477).