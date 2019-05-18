Cornelius’ late goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-1 draw against SKC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Derek Cornelius scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Vancouver Whitecaps pull level for a 1-1 draw against 10-man Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Cornelius tied it for the Whitecaps (3-6-4) with a left-footed volley from near the penalty spot to finish Ali Adnan’s cross.

Sporting KC (2-4-5) took the lead in the 37th minute on Krisztián Németh’s goal, a close-range finish of the rebound off Johnny Russell’s saved attempt. In the 51st minute, Németh was sent off for a reckless challenge against Felipe Martins.

Sporting KC extended its winless streak to seven.

