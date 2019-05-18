Greenwood police ask for help locating missing 15-year-old

Posted 8:50 pm, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:52PM, May 18, 2019

GREENWOOD, Mo. — Greenwood police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was last seen Friday.

Police said Isreal J. Barner was last seen on Friday by his mother near Park Drive and Allendale Lake Road.

He is described as standing 5’5″ and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jogging pants, a yellow and green camo t-shirt, a hoodie and tennis shoes.

Police ask if you know where he is to contact the Greenwood Missouri Police Department at 816-537-5020 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-795-1960.

