Johnson County deputy facing domestic battery charges

OLATHE, Kan. — A deputy employed with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is facing domestic battery charges.

Eric Walker was arrested Friday night. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Walker is employed with the office.

According to court documents, Walker is accused of hampering a woman’s breathing by applying pressure on the throat, neck or chest.

He is facing charges of aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.