KC Forum: Veterans, Tiny Homes and Crisis
2019-17 & 18
I host a public affairs radio show Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. On this week’s show we learn about how Goodwill is working with the Veterans Community Project to help veterans. Goodwill will donate thousands of dollars in vouchers for the veterans who can purchase items they would need for a job interview and other necessities. There is an Opioid crisis within the United States that is touching all ages and all walks of life.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders . http://www.eldersmusic.com