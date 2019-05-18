× KC Forum: Veterans, Tiny Homes and Crisis

2019-17 & 18

I host a public affairs radio show Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. On this week’s show we learn about how Goodwill is working with the Veterans Community Project to help veterans. Goodwill will donate thousands of dollars in vouchers for the veterans who can purchase items they would need for a job interview and other necessities. There is an Opioid crisis within the United States that is touching all ages and all walks of life.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders . http://www.eldersmusic.com