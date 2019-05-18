Driver runs stop sign crashing into RideKC bus causing multi-vehicle wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash that included a RideKC bus.

The crash was reported around 1 p.m. at 17th and Jackson. The driver of the bus was northbound on Jackson when the driver of an SUV heading east on 17th Street ran a stop sign, and drove directly in front of the bus. Both vehicles then crashed into a parked passenger car in front of a home on 17th and Jackson.

The bus driver and five passengers on the bus were all taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Two adults and three kids in the SUV were also taken to the hospital for observation.

Chief of Security and Safety for KCATA Hugh Mills said the bus will be out of service for awhile.

“We keep a number of drivers on standby around the clock,” Mills said, “so if we have a bus go down for a mechanical issue, or an accident like this, another driver takes another bus and picks up the load and continues.”

Great job by KCFD Fire and EMS on this 16th n Jackson ATA bus into a van! Transport 8 including 3 children. Conditions included a driving rainstorm! pic.twitter.com/9lDmqPaieX — Gary Wait (@ARSON911) May 18, 2019