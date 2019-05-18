‘We want to show that Troost is not a scary place’: 15th annual Troost Festival held despite rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Party-goers did no let rain stop their plans Saturday on Troost Avenue.

Organizers determined to have the 15th annual Troost Festival; rain or shine.

Visitors were excited to attend.

“Although I'm sweet, I won't melt! They said rain or shine,” Linda Hammond said.

People like Linda Hammond, who also was a vendor said they worked hard to make the 15th annual Troost Festival a success.

Starting at 11 a.m. the intersection of 31st and Troost was blocked off for music, games, and food.

Co-founder of the event Rae Petersen said a statement had to be made.

“We want to show that Troost is not a scary place. It's really a major part of the history of Kansas City and while some of it is not what we want to remember, it's to remember and heal those things,” Petersen said.

Changing the image of Troost is why Rae Petersen said the event was created.

Troost Avenue was once referred to as the racial dividing line for the city, but Peterson said it's all about creating a new sense of community.

While the rain may have cut the party short, Petersen said her hope for the area is bright.

“Even though there aren't a lot of people here. It`s encouraging that people do come out and want to form community, want to be better, want to care for other people. I`m happy. Whoever is supposed to be here, is here,” Petersen said.

Around 30 of the 70 scheduled vendors attended the festival.

Originally scheduled to end at 8 p.m., the event did wrap-up early due to the weather.