Woman struck by lightning while fishing in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — One woman was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after she was struck by lightning while fishing in Smithville.

The fire department responded to the area near Jack Rabbit Bend in the Camp Branch area just before 2 p.m. and located the 54-year-old female victim.

She had visible burns to her body and was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, according to the fire department.

The fire department said they have not been able to determine whether the lightning strike was a direct hit to the victim or whether the lightning struck a tree first and then struck her.