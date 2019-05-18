Worlds of Fun closing early Saturday due to weather, closed Sunday for private event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to inclement weather Saturday, Worlds of Fun says they will be closing early.

The amusement park also announced they will be closed Sunday, May 19, for a private event and will be back open to the public Monday morning at 10:00.

Saturday was free admission for any active, inactive, retired or veteran service member and discount admission for family members for Military Day.

FOX4 is continuing to stay Weather Aware Saturday because the entirety of the metro area is under a “Slight” risk for severe weather.