‘Everyone loves a comeback story’: Brookside restaurant opening back up after 2017 fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When Plate Restaurant went up in flames it left the owner and his employees speechless and jobless. But the team is back together ready to rise from the ashes in a new space.

It's been two years since owner Christian Joseph saw his Brookside restaurant up in smoke.

"You watch what you've worked so hard to create disappear in front of your eyes," Joseph said.

But when one door closes, another one opens.

"To kind of be on top and then lose it all it was pretty bad, it was depressing, it was hard," Executive Chef Brian Mehl said. "But we`re back!"

Mehl got a call from Joseph last summer putting the idea of reviving Plate back on the table.

"I wanted it to happen for sure and uh when he called and said let's get the band back together, I was totally excited, ready to do it again," Mehl said.

Not knowing if Plate would reopen, employees had to find jobs at other restaurants in KC. Mehl said this kitchen is where he belongs.

"I was like wow this place is big," Mehl said.

Employees are happy with the new space. Mehl said it occupies more than triple the last Plate.

"I feel like the wait definitely paid off," Sous Chef Matt Ryan said.

Joseph said he's worked 22 days straight to make sure the guests feel the same satisfaction.

"Everything from construction work to setting up the menus, to organizing wine liquor, to the accounting," Joseph said, "There were some long days and long nights."

"Our whole staff has put in a lot of time and dedicated some blood, sweat and tears in this project," GM Chris Mercier said.

Although the fire was devastating, Joseph this gives them an opportunity to come back bigger and better.

"Everyone loves a comeback story," Joseph said.

Joseph tells FOX4 he designed the entire space including what will soon be a wrap around patio. That's expected to be in place this summer.

"We can rise through the flames," Joseph said.

Plate is now open seven days a week, and serves lunch on the weekends. For more information about Plate Restaurant click here