Man shot, killed near 51st & Euclid

Posted 7:33 am, May 19, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Police Department, police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 51st Street and Euclid Avenue late Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to the area to investigate reports of someone shooting a gun. Upon arrival, officers discovered a running car parked across a sidewalk just north of the intersection. They found a black male victim in the driver’s seat who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information to report at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.