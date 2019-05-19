× Man shot, killed near 51st & Euclid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City Police Department, police are investigating a homicide that occurred near 51st Street and Euclid Avenue late Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to the area to investigate reports of someone shooting a gun. Upon arrival, officers discovered a running car parked across a sidewalk just north of the intersection. They found a black male victim in the driver’s seat who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information to report at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.