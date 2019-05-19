Teen charged in Askew & Morrell homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Kansas City Police Department have arrested the suspect in connection to the homicide of a 51-year-old man shot and killed yesterday near Morrell and Askew. The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Joshua Reese. Reese has been charged in Jackson County with 2nd degree murder.

FOX 4’s Brian Dulle previously reported that a 51-year-old man had died and another person was injured following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of Askew and Morrell. When they arrived the found two shooting victims.

Police said 51-year-old Charles Cecil was pronounced dead at the scene. A 53-year-old woman who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred outside along the sidewalk, according to police.

