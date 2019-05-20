Catholic Charities receives $1,330 donation to help community thanks to local second grade teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A group of second graders at St. Michael the Archangel recently used a classroom project to raise money for Catholic Charities on their quest to help the less fortunate.

In addition to learning how to run a business and donating the funds raised, their teacher nominated Catholic Charities for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward award. The award comes with $400 cash.

"We felt like there were too many people out there that needed some food," second grader Tommy Kapslis said. "So we helped them by making businesses and getting some money to collect."

Denise Ogilvie with Catholic Charities was thrilled to learn the students raised $930. She was even more excited when she learned one of the teachers, Susie Hodes Vaughan, wanted to pay it forward to her organization bringing the total donation to $1,330.

