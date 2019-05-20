× Driver taken into custody after crashing into Lee’s Summit Police Department headquarters

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police took a driver into custody Monday after they crashed into police headquarters.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. near Northeast Tudor Road and Northeast Douglas Street.

Police are working to determine why the driver crashed into the glass wall of police headquarters.

The crash broke multiple windows. The front entrance of the police department is closed until they can determine that the structure is safe.