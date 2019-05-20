× FCC chairman endorses Sprint, T-Mobile merger

WASHINGTON D.C. — Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, has endorsed a merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, saying he will recommend that the FCC approves the deal.

“In light of the significant commitments made by @TMobile and @sprint as well as the facts in the record to date, I believe that this transaction is in the public interest,” Pai wrote on Twitter.

In his full statement, Pai said the companies had made a series of committments, including deploying a 5G internet network that would cover 99 percent of the country within six years.

If fulfilled, these advancements “could improve the economy and quality of life in many small towns across the country,” Pai said.

The $26 billion merger would give control of all of Sprint’s communication licenses and permissions over to T-Mobile, according to the FCC merger docket.

According to FOX Business, shares of Sprint, which is being acquired by T-Mobile, rose 20 percent premarket.

The FCC opened the docket on June 15, 2018. T-Mobile is mostly owned by Deutsche Telekom.

Sprint’s headquarters are located in Overland Park, Kansas. Pai grew up just south of there in Parsons, Kansas.