George Strait announces second concert in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘The king of country music’ George Strait is adding a second show at Sprint Center in January.

Strait will now perform Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26.

Tickets for the Saturday show are already on sale. Tickets for the Sunday show go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

Strait announced his “Strait to the Heartland” tour stop in Kansas City two weeks ago.

The show will feature special guest Asleep at the Wheel.

#ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to overwhelming demand, The King of Country has added a second show (Jan. 26) to his special engagement at #SprintCenter. ’Strait to the Heartland” tickets on sale May 31 at 10 a.m. More info: https://t.co/ehgYjXoxtI pic.twitter.com/PI6SFpKoGe — Sprint Center (@SprintCenter) May 20, 2019