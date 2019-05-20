Stay Weather Aware Monday

George Strait announces second concert in KC

Posted 6:15 am, May 20, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘The king of country music’ George Strait is adding a second show at Sprint Center in January.

Strait will now perform Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26.

Tickets for the Saturday show are already on sale. Tickets for the Sunday show go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m.

Strait announced his “Strait to the Heartland” tour stop in Kansas City two weeks ago.

The show will feature special guest Asleep at the Wheel.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.