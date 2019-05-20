NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 12: In this handout photo provided by The Country Rising Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, singer-songwriter George Strait performs onstage for the Country Rising Benefit Concert at Bridgestone Arena on November 12, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Country Rising/Getty Images)
George Strait announces second concert in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — ‘The king of country music’ George Strait is adding a second show at Sprint Center in January.
Strait will now perform Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26.