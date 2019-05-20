Jackson County judge convicts registered sex offender of raping Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man, who is a registered sex offender, was found guilty of raping a woman who was asleep in her home in 2016.

Arthur Norman Jr., 58, was convicted of rape and armed criminal action Monday.

According to court records, a woman in the 1000 block of East 8th Street reported that she had been raped in her home.

The victim told detectives that she was asleep in her bedroom on Aug. 3, 2016 when she awoke to a man standing over her. The man then put his hand on her mouth and raped her at knife point.

According to the victim, the suspect said not to call the police or he would kill her. She called police after the attacker left and was taken to the hospital for a rape kit.

Norman Jr. was arrested and charged in January 2018, after evidence from the rape kit matched his DNA in the CODIS system.

Norman Jr. has a previous conviction of child molestation in Jackson County in 2000. The victim in that case was 6-years-old.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.