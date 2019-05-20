Kansas City firefighters investigating building collapse in Crossroads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters are investigating a building collapse in the Crossroads Arts District.

Firefighters responded to reports of a building collapse at 17th and Walnut shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

A one-story building located between two multi-story brick building suffered a roof collapse and what appeared to be extensive damage. Water could be seen pouring into the building’s roof.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time, but no injuries were reported.