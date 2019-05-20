KCPD arrests 2 drivers, both on suspicion of drunk driving, after they both hit children

Stay Weather Aware Monday

Posted 8:07 am, May 20, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say two drivers were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after children were struck by vehicles in separate incidents.

Police Capt. Tim Hernandez says a young girl was crossing the street Sunday afternoon in east Kansas City when someone drove around a stopped vehicle and struck her. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and other warrants.

Just minutes later, another child riding a bike hit the side of a vehicle as he rode through a stop sign about 4 miles from the first incident. He also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hernandez says that driver was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

