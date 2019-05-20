× Liberty teen charged with killing man, shooting woman in a dispute over price of marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors say a 51-year-old man was shot and killed, and his wife wounded over the weekend in Kansas City stemmed from a dispute over a $5 difference in the price of marijuana.The shooting happened early Friday in northeast Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson County prosecutors say 51-year-old Charles Cecil was killed and his 53-year-old wife was critically injured.Joshua Reese, 17, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting. Online court records didn’t list an attorney for him Sunday.

The victim and his wife had recently been evicted and were homeless. Prosecutors say Cecil had been selling a small amount of marijuana before the shooting, and there was a disagreement over whether it should cost $15 or $10.

Reese is being held on a $750,000 bond.