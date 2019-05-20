× Man charged after crashing vehicle while drunk into Lee’s Summit Police Department headquarters

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A 43-year-old man has been charged after crashing a vehicle into the Lee’s Summit Police Department headquarters Monday morning.

Estakio J. Alfons has been charged with first degree property damage and driving while intoxicated.

According to court documents, Alfons drove his Jeep into the parking lot of the Lee’s Summit Police Department Monday morning. He began circling the Municipal Court building then he stopped the vehicle while facing the front of the building and accelerated the Jeep, crashing into the building causing broken glass and structural damage. The suspect then reversed the Jeep from the building before striking it a second time causing additional damage.

Alfons then reversed the Jeep a third time and was stopped by multiple officers leaving the building. Officers detected alcohol coming from Alfons and conducted a standard field sobriety test negative results and a breath sample that showed excessive blood alcohol concentration of .179.

The suspect stated that he was on his way home from an “after work party” when he fell asleep in the parking lot and woke-up where he crashed into the building.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $10,000.