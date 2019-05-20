Meet three of the celebrity guests coming to town for the 10th annual Big Slick KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the annual fundraiser celebrates a decade in KC, Big Slick is getting even bigger!

The 2019 Big Slick, hosted by Kansas City’s own Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet — and whichever celebrity friends they bring along this year — is set for June 7-8.

On Monday FOX4 found out three of the celebrity guests they’ll be bringing with them. They are David Dastmalchian (CBS’s MacGyver, Ant-Man), Olivia Wilde (Life Itself, House, Vinyl, TRON Legacy), and Curt Menefee (FOX NFL Sunday).

The entire weekend of fun is centered around raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

This year’s Saturday night party will be at Sprint Center. The venue change will give thousands more an opportunity to take part in the fundraiser.

You can buy tickets on Big Slick’s website. Standard tickets are listed at $79, and premier lower level tickets including an open bar are listed at $200.

Since it began, the Big Slick weekend event has raised more than $8 million for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Other events for the annual weekend include the celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on June 7 and a bowling tournament on June 8 at Pinstripes at Prairiefire in Overland Park.

But this year the actual bowling tournament won’t be open to the public. There will, however, be a block party and red carpet at Prairiefire before the pins fall. Tickets to the Royals game on June 7 will get fans in early for the softball game.