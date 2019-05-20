Missouri man charged after violent assault and attempted robbery at Lee’s Summit hotel

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri man is behind bars after allegedly threatening to shoot everyone at a hotel and assaulting multiple employees during an attempted robbery.

James A. R. Hughes, 19, of Deepwater faces multiple charges, including three counts of assault, armed criminal action and attempted robbery for an alleged attack on hotel employees and guests at a Lee’s Summit Holiday Inn.

According to court documents, on May 19, police were called to the Holiday Inn Express in the 1200 block of NW Innovation Parkway in Lee’s Summit on a robbery call.

Dispatchers told police that a suspect was inside the hotel threatening to shoot everyone. When officers arrived, they found Hughes in the front lobby where he was arrested.

An employee told police that she heard a disturbance in the lobby. When she went to see what was happening, she saw Hughes pointing a handgun at her and ordering her to get on the ground.

She said she ran and was able to get away after Hughes fell down while chasing her.

A guest at the hotel said he and his family were walking through the lobby when the suspect followed them out. The suspect then held the man at gunpoint and made him go back inside the business.

Another employee said that she walked into the laundry room and saw Hughes pointing a gun at someone. Once he noticed her, the employee said the suspect yelled at her to get down and proceeded to pistol whip her at least three times.

A third employee said she saw the suspect acting strange and yelling at her co-worker, so she and fourth employee ran into an office and barricaded the door shut.

The suspect was able to get in through another door. He then allegedly ordered the employee to open the safe and threatened to rape her if she didn’t get on her knees. He then kicked her in the shoulder.

The fourth employee said that when she told Hughes she didn’t have the combination to the safe, he pistol whipped her and choked her with a plastic bag before letting her go and throwing a vacuum cleaner at her.

Once inside the hotel, police were able to find the plastic bag and a BB gun with a silver slide. They also allegedly obtained surveillance video showing Hughes chasing people with a gun and assaulting employees.

Hughes is in custody on a $250,000 bond.