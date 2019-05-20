New Kansas City mayor’s race polling shows little change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The needle hasn’t moved, much.

On the day the candidates for Kansas City mayor are set to square off in their third Kansas City Star/FOX4 forum, the polling by Remington Research Group for MO Scout, an online political site, shows a third of voters remain undecided.

Quinton Lucas maintains his lead over fellow city council member Jolie Justus, 38% – 30%, with 32% of voters in the survey of 610 likely municipal election voters undecided. The survey was conducted May 15-16 and has a 3.7% margin of error.

A similar Remington poll for MO Scout in April showed Lucas with a 38%-31% lead, with 31% undecided.

“We’ve seen a very quiet race for mayor thus far. It will be interesting to see if more voters become interested in this race,” said Titus Bond, Director of Polling for Remington Research Group. “At this time it looks to be another low turnout election.”

Digging into the data, Lucas’ strength continues to be his own District 3, Kansas City’s east side, where he garners 55% of the vote to Justus 9%.

Justus’ strength continues to be in her own 4th District where she has a 10 point lead (though 31% remain undecided) and in the Northland districts.

Likely voters also overwhelmingly continue to support “Neighborhood Issues” over “Development Projects”, 71%-14%, slightly more so than in the April survey.

Undecideds will have another opportunity to hear from Lucas and Justus Monday night, in the third of six forums co-sponsored by The Kansas City Star and FOX4. It will take place at Rockhurst University at 6:30 pm, and will air live on WDAF-TV 4.2 (Antenna TV) and on the FOX4 and Star Facebook Pages and websites.