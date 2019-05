KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in the Northland.

On May 4, just before midnight, David D. Waggoner Jr., 44, was thrown from his motorcycle after he crashed into a raised concrete curb on N. Chouteau Trafficway and Deramus Avenue.

He was taken to North Kansas City Hospital, where he died May 7.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash.