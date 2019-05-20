Police investigating string of weekend robberies in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police in Lee’s Summit are investigating multiple armed robberies that occurred over the weekend.

The first robbery was reported Saturday morning near SW 3rd Street and Ansel Adams. Police said the victim reported a man pointed a gun at him and took a deposit bag full of money that he was carrying to his car. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Three armed robberies were reported Sunday. The first occurred at the Holiday Inn on NW Innovation Parkway just before 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene they located the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident. Witnesses reported that the suspect went into the business, armed with a gun, demanded money and assaulted multiple people before being taking into custody. Minor injuries were reported.

At 5:30 p.m. officers were sent to a robbery near SE 3rd and SE Topaz. The victim reported to police that a person known to her, took her cell phone and cash then drove off dragging the victim with the suspect’s vehicle. Police said the victim sustained minor injuries.

At 10:40 p.m. officers were sent to an armed robbery at the McDonald’s off Blue Parkway. Witnesses reported that a man came into the business with a weapon and demanded money. The suspect left with an unknown amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Police said there is nothing to indicate these string of robberies are related to each other.

Officers are also investigating after a driver crashed their vehicle into police headquarters Monday morning. That driver was taken into police custody. Police are working to determine why the driver crashed into the glass wall of the building.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

38.910841 -94.382172