TOPEKA, Kan. — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after falling into a swimming pool in a residential area west of downtown Topeka.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer says deputies and rescue workers responded about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and performed resuscitation efforts. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the toddler was rushed to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

The child’s name wasn’t being released.