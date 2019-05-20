Undecided voters hear candidates face off as Election Day for new KC mayor approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 is working for you to help educate voters before you head to the polls this summer.

FOX4 joined the Kansas City Star in hosting the third of six congressional district mayoral forums.

A couple hundred people attended Monday night’s mayoral forum at Rockhurst University. The race has been narrowed to city council members Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas. The two won the primary election back in April, and one of them will get voted into the mayor’s office June 18.

Some of the topics covered at the forum: violent crime, affordable housing, racial equity, infrastructure. KC Star columnist Dave Helling asked the candidates which of their opponent’s policies do they disagree with most?

Quinton Lucas mentioned Jolie Justus’ years spent working at the statehouse in Missouri. He said, “I think our best solutions for the challenges that affect Kansas City are solved in Kansas City. I think many of us have heard all the different things that have happened in Jefferson City all the time. Frankly, I don’t want to rely on Jefferson city for every policy decision that we have.”

Jolie Justus mentioned Quinton Lucas’ voting record on major city projects, like the airport, which came up several times during the forum. She said, “When you look at our voting records, they’re the same. He continued to vote for those economic development incentive tools. He kept voting for these projects, because he understood like me, that we needed to do this to keep the city moving forward.”

Both candidates are democrats; the race is unpartisan. They share similar views on some things, and both recognized the strong working relationship they share as city council members.

The forum was in District Five of Kansas City. People from this area asked about two big issues in that area: illegal dumping and abandoned houses. Both candidates talked about restoring and preserving existing homes and actually enforcing code violations.