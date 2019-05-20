Watch Live: Kansas City mayoral candidates Justus, Lucas face off in FOX4 forum

Watch live:



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday night, Kansas City mayoral candidates Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas meet for their fifth forum before voters go to the polls on June 18. FOX4 and the Kansas City Star are hosting the forum that begins at 6:30 p.m. at Rockhurst University, with John Holt moderating.

You can watch the forum live on this page in the video player. Click on this link if you’re not seeing the video.

If you want to watch the forum on TV, you can tune in to Antenna TV. Click this link for a channel guide.

FOX4 will have a complete wrap up during newscasts at 9 and 10 p.m.

The candidates are about halfway through the forum circuit after Monday night. Here are some of the upcoming forums that are free and open to the public:

May 30 – 6:30 p.m. at Ruskin High School

June 5 – 11:30 a.m. at the KC Chamber Boardroom at Union Station

June 8 – Noon at Northland Cathedral

June 9 – 2 p.m. at Unity Temple

June 12 – 6:30 p.m. at the Kansas City Public Library’s Plaza branch

Click here for a sample ballot from the Kansas City Election Board.