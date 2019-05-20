Woman remains in hospital after being injured by lightning at Smithville Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. —A 55-year-old woman remains in the hospital after lightning injured her Saturday afternoon.

Smithville Fire Chief dave cline said the woman and her husband were standing on the shore and fishing in Smithville Lake, near Jack Rabbit Bend in the Camp Branch area just before 2 p.m.

Cline says they don't believe lightning actually hit the woman, but she was close enough to have visible burns on her body.

"There was a visible path where the energy had passed over her body and did burn her from the top of her head down to her foot," Cline said. "So it definitely was a serious injury. It could've been much worse."

If you're in a situation similar to this one - near a lake during a thunderstorm, Cline said to find a storm shelter first, or take shelter in your car.