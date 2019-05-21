Brazen thief steals metro construction crew’s truck while they’re working on I-435

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo -- It's business as usual at Streetwise Contracting in Grandview, but Friday was a different story.

A thief jumped into a company truck parked near the eastbound lanes of Interstate 435 between Holmes and Wornall.

It happened as employees worked in the construction zone Friday. The company's vice president said the thief didn't even seem to care he committed a crime on a busy highway in the middle of a construction zone.

"The keys were in the ignition because we move up to take the cones down, one at a time, one at a time. The guys were up in front of the truck. It was a pretty brazen move to pull up, jump in our truck and take off," company vice president Mike Olsen said.

The stolen 2011 F-450 truck looks exactly like the one below.

Along with the missing truck, the thief hauled off barrels, cones and signs. Plus, some of the workers' personal items were in the truck at the time.

"It's crazy. I can't believe what this world is coming to. Especially guys out there, working on the interstate," Streetwise general manager Andrew Tate said.

This is the second time someone's stolen a truck from Streetwise contracting in the past two weeks.

"We've been doing this for 12 years, Streetwise for 12 years, and never had a vehicle stolen. It's been a mirage the last couple of weeks," Olsen said.

For now, workers are able to get through the work day with the equipment they have. But Olsen said things would run a lot smoother with the return of their missing truck and tools.

The license plate of the missing truck is 15J-7GU.