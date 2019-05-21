FBI investigating bank robbery in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery in Lee’s Summit.
At 4:15 p.m., investigators responded to the Summit Ridge Credit Union in the 3400 block of Ralph Powell Road on a reported bank robbery.
A suspect, identified as a black man in his 40’s or 50’s, entered the credit union and showed a handgun before demanding money.
The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash on foot before he was seen getting into a minivan. Nobody was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).
38.910841 -94.382172