Stay Weather Aware Tuesday

FBI investigating bank robbery in Lee’s Summit

Posted 7:59 pm, May 21, 2019, by

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The FBI is investigating a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery in Lee’s Summit.

At 4:15 p.m., investigators responded to the Summit Ridge Credit Union in the 3400 block of Ralph Powell Road on a reported bank robbery.

A suspect, identified as a black man in his 40’s or 50’s, entered the credit union and showed a handgun before demanding money.

The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash on foot before he was seen getting into a minivan. Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS (8477).

Robbery suspect

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.