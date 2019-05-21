Former Johnson County Christian school leader found not guilty on all counts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A former Johnson County Christian school leader has been found not guilty on all six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

A jury reached the verdict for Dennis Creason Tuesday in Johnson County court.

Both Creason and the families of the alleged victims had tears rolling down their faces as Creason was deemed not guilty of the child sex crimes.

FOX4 spoke to Creason and his attorney outside the courthouse afterward.

His trial began a week ago and was sent to the jury late Monday. The case really boiled down to credibility and who should be believed.

Creason took the stand Monday, denying he ever made sexual contact with students and referred to his former community at Oaklawn Christian school in Shawnee as family.

In closing arguments, his defense team tried to shred the state's case, saying parents of the alleged victims were caught in a bad game of telephone with their own kids where information was shared and details changed.

But prosecutors say the five young girls who have testified in this case were terrified of confronting Creason and had no reason to lie about what happened.

"He isolated these girls any way he could, for however brief amount of time he could get. That's when he committed these crimes. The victims in this case trusted him. The families trusted him. But it didn't stop him from finding the opportunity to violate these girls," said Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Sara Walton.

"This is what happens when we push little children for details they don't have. They don't have the details because what they're being told to tell didn't happen," said defense attorney Paul Cramm.

The courtroom the past couple of days has been been packed with both supporters of Creason, and families of the alleged victims and other parents who had kids who attended Oaklawn.