Harrisonville man arrested after bag of Methamphetamine found during traffic stop

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Harrisonville man was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Services after being found with a bag of Methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Harrisonville Police Department said the incident happened last Thursday evening when officers were working a traffic stop on Orchard Road near Orchard Place. Police said the driver of a black Cadillac was being pulled over for a lane violation.

During the traffic stop a passenger in the vehicle gave officers false information of his identity. He was taken into custody and officers were able to identify him as 22-year-old James M. Hill, of Harrisonville.

A bag was found belonging to Hill that contained a large clear bag containing what appeared to be Methamphetamine, along with a digital scale and a kitchen measuring cup, according to police.

Police said the bag of meth weighed 1.28 pounds, which is a street value of $15,000 to $20,000.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration has agreed to take the case.

Hill was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals and is being held pending federal indictment.