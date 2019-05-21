Stay Weather Aware Tuesday

Harrisonville man arrested after bag of Methamphetamine found during traffic stop

Posted 12:33 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, May 21, 2019

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Harrisonville man was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Services after being found with a bag of Methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

The Harrisonville Police Department said the incident happened last Thursday evening when officers were working a traffic stop on Orchard Road near Orchard Place. Police said the driver of a black Cadillac was being pulled over for a lane violation.

During the traffic stop a passenger in the vehicle gave officers false information of his identity. He was taken into custody and officers were able to identify him as 22-year-old James M. Hill, of Harrisonville.

A bag was found belonging to Hill that contained a large clear bag containing what appeared to be Methamphetamine, along with a digital scale and a kitchen measuring cup, according to police.

Police said the bag of meth weighed 1.28 pounds, which is a street value of $15,000 to $20,000.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration has agreed to take the case.

Hill was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals and is being held pending federal indictment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.