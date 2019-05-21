How HopCat makes their crunchy Buddha bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lighter fare makes its debut at HopCat. While keeping its signature comfort food, HopCat caters to the health-conscious with light, vegetarian options.

The company also recently launched Rooftop Beer Yoga, happening every second and fourth Saturday through Labor Day. A $20 ticket includes one hour of yoga on the rooftop followed by a complimentary Boulevard Brewing Company beer.

Crunchy Buddha bowl

Ingredients:

5 Tablespoons Chopped Cilantro

1 fl oz Cilantro Tahini Dressing

1/4 Avocado

2 oz Roasted Cauliflower

2 fl oz Chili Lime Chickpeas

1 oz Queso Fresco

2 oz Chopped Roma Tomatoes

1.65 fl oz Pickled Red Onion

3/4 Cup Exotic Grains Blend

Directions:

Heat portioned exotic grains in the microwave for 1 min. Heat roasted cauliflower on flat top for 2 mins Place exotic grains in center of large salad bowl Work clockwise to place cauliflower, corn & bean relish, chili lime chickpeas, queso fresco, roma tomato & pickled red onion on top of grains Place avocado fan on top of tomato and onions Drizzle with cilantro tahini dressing and garnish with chopped cilantro

