How HopCat makes their crunchy Buddha bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Lighter fare makes its debut at HopCat. While keeping its signature comfort food, HopCat caters to the health-conscious with light, vegetarian options.
The company also recently launched Rooftop Beer Yoga, happening every second and fourth Saturday through Labor Day. A $20 ticket includes one hour of yoga on the rooftop followed by a complimentary Boulevard Brewing Company beer.
Crunchy Buddha bowl
Ingredients:
5 Tablespoons Chopped Cilantro
1 fl oz Cilantro Tahini Dressing
1/4 Avocado
2 oz Roasted Cauliflower
2 fl oz Chili Lime Chickpeas
1 oz Queso Fresco
2 oz Chopped Roma Tomatoes
1.65 fl oz Pickled Red Onion
3/4 Cup Exotic Grains Blend
Directions:
- Heat portioned exotic grains in the microwave for 1 min.
- Heat roasted cauliflower on flat top for 2 mins
- Place exotic grains in center of large salad bowl
- Work clockwise to place cauliflower, corn & bean relish, chili lime chickpeas, queso fresco, roma tomato & pickled red onion on top of grains
- Place avocado fan on top of tomato and onions
- Drizzle with cilantro tahini dressing and garnish with chopped cilantro
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.