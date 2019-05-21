× Kansas highway temporarily closed as flash flood hits Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — Bonner Springs police closed down a portion highway west of Kansas City for about an hour after a round of heavy rain caused flash flooding.

K-32 temporarily closed from its intersection with K-7 to Edwardsville, according to a statement from the Bonner Springs Police Department on May 21.

Police have since reopened this stretch of road, but they caution drivers that more rain is on its way, which could cause potential future hazards.

Bonner Springs resident Heather Cunningham shared this photo with FOX4, showing her street covered in several feet of standing water. She said she took it at 10:28 a.m. By noon, she said it was gone.

Cunningham said it only took about 30 minutes for the waters to rise from street level to headlight height. She said this has happened four times within the 13 years she has lived there.