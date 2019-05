Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The wait is over for miniature golf at Nelson-Atkins Museum.

The nine-hole mini golf course opens Friday on the lawn next to the shuttlecocks.

Each hole was inspired by a work of art.

Tee times are available every 10 minutes. You can purchase your tickets in advance to ensure that tee times are available.

Adults are $14. Members get in for just $11. Kids from 4-12 can play for just $9.

The course is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.