× New Orleans man accused of trying to extort $1.5 million from Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A New Orleans man has been accused of trying to extort new Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu of $1.5 million.

Court documents say the man, Geourvon Sears, is a distant relative of the NFL star, who is a New Orleans native. Sears allegedly threatened to go to the media with accusations of sexual misconduct if Mathieu didn’t hand over the money.

In late April, according to court records, Mathieu was in Kansas City when he got a phone call from Sears, who was in New Orleans.

During the call, Sears allegedly told Mathieu, who is referred to as TM in court documents, that he needed $1.5 million in his account by that Friday. Mathieu blocked Sears’ number.

Sears then called Mathieu’s closest friend and associate, court records say. In a group text, Sears allegedly said, “5 million by Friday I’m done talking emailing TMZ now.”

In the same string of texts, Sears later allegedly sent an attached voice memo saying, “I want $1.5 million by Friday or I’m going to kill you all,” court records say.

At this time, Mathieu’s friend and associate were in Louisiana. They told officials they thought he was capable of committing violent acts and feared for their safety.

Sears also called Mathieu’s agent and said he would go to the media with allegations of sexual misconduct if he didn’t get the money deposited to his bank account.

Sears was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The Chiefs signed Mathieu, nicknamed the “Honey Badger,” earlier in the offseason to improve their defense. The Chiefs’ new safety reportedly signed a 3-year contract for $42 million.

39.099727 -94.578567