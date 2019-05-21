Olathe man tried to take photos of women changing at Nordstrom Rack, prosecutors say

LENEXA, Kan. — An Olathe man is facing charges after he tried to take pictures of women in the changing room at Nordstrom Rack, according to court documents.

Jonathan Falen, 44, faces three counts of breach of privacy by video or picture in Johnson County Court.

On April 14, Lenexa police responded to the Nordstrom rack near 95th and Quivira on a report that a woman had seen someone holding a cell phone under her dressing room door when she was trying on a swimsuit.

When she noticed the phone, the woman left the dressing room and got her friend. The friend entered the stall and was able to use her phone to record a suspect sticking his hand underneath the door with a camera.

When the second woman yelled, “I see you,” the suspect immediately removed the phone, according to court documents.

The suspect then left the store after a witness called police. Investigators were able to identify Falen through social media.

Police also determined that Falen was in possession of another upskirt video of a woman who worked at an apartment complex.

That victim told police she showed Falen an apartment, but had not given him permission to film under her dress.